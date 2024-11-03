Spelling mistakes on police medals: DIG Satheesh Bino to probe case

Thiruvananthapuram: An investigation has been launched into the distribution of medals with spelling errors by the Chief Minister on Kerala Piravi Day. Deputy Inspector General of Police Satheesh Binoy will investigate the spelling mistakes on police medals. DGP S Darvesh Sahib has ordered the inquiry and instructed that the medals be retrieved from the recipients.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan awarded the medals to officers on November 1. Later, it was noted that almost 40 medals had incorrect spellings, such as 'Mukhyamantri' misspelt as 'Mukhyamantra',' Police' as 'Polus', and 'Medal' as 'Medan'. There was also a serious error in the state emblem on the police medal. The phrase “Satyameva Jayate” was inscribed at the very bottom of the emblem. The state emblem was revised in 2010, with a government directive stating that “Satyameva Jayate” should be placed between the Ashoka Pillar and the conch emblem. However, the pre-2010 emblem was used on the police medals. Malayala Manorama had published a photo of the faulty medal on Saturday.

Bhagwati Industries in Thiruvananthapuram, which manufactured the medals, was instructed to provide replacements immediately.

Officials will also inquire into the delay in giving contracts to private companies. It is claimed that the medals were transported to the venue after inspection at Police Headquarters. The contractors delivered the medals in five packets, with one medal from each packet checked. Questions remain as to how errors appeared only in some medals when all bore the same text.