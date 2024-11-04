Kollam Collectorate blast: Court confirms charges against three, acquits one

Kollam: The District Principal Sessions Court here on Monday confirmed charges against the first three accused in the 2016 Kollam Collectorate blast case while acquitting the fourth accused, Shamsudheen. Those convicted are Abbas Ali (31), Shamsoon Karim Raja (33), and Davood Sulaiman(27), all natives of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Principal Sessions Judge G Gopakumar considered the case. The court will announce the sentencing on Tuesday.

The blast happened on June 15, 2016, when the accused detonated an explosive in an unused jeep (KL-1G603) near the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court complex within the Kollam Collectorate around 10:45 am. A 61-year-old man, Sabu, who had come to the court for a case, was injured in the explosion while standing near the vehicle. Police also recovered 15 batteries, 17 fuse wires and a bag from the spot.

The suspects are alleged members of the Base Movement, an organisation reportedly linked to al-Qaeda, responsible for similar low-intensity explosions, including one at the Malappuram Collectorate, with plans for further attacks in the state.

The case, which initially included five accused, saw one of them, Muhammad Ayoob, turn as an approver. The charge sheet was filed in 2019; however, hearings started in 2023. The prosecution examined 63 witnesses, presented 119 documents, and submitted 24 pieces of evidence to support the case.