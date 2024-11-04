Two-year-old trapped under auto-rickshaw dies in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2024 03:25 PM IST
CCTV visual of accident, Rajalakshmi. Photo: Manorama

Wayanad: A two-year-old died after being trapped under an auto-rickshaw at Bathery, Kottakkunnu, on Monday. The girl, Rajalakshmi, was travelling with her parents from Naiketty to their relative's house in Irulam when the auto collided with a car at a U-turn. Although the child was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the area, she could not be saved. 

Rajalakshmi is the daughter of Naiketty natives Rajesh and Suma. She is survived by her siblings, Arjunun and Rajeshwari. No one else was injured in the accident.

