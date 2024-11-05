Kerala has turned positive, say business leaders Faizal Kottikollon, MP Ahammed

Kozhikode; Malayalis possess a unique skill for growing beyond their boundaries, noted M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Faizal E Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings, shared his perspective on Kerala's evolving industrial scenario, highlighting the positive changes taking place. Both leaders were speaking at a session titled ` A model venture for cultural Kerala' organised as part of Manorama Hortus in Kozhikode.

"Where there is opportunity and potential, we should reach for it and grow. There is no such thing as an adverse situation; any situation can be turned to our favour. Even when the world faced crises, we recorded growth. There will be man and woman till the end of this world and as long as there are man and woman, there will be relationships and love,. There will be gifts too and those gifts will be of Malabar Gold and Diamonds'', said M.P. Ahammed.

Noting that the people of Kerala are educated, he also praised their commitment to environmental standards. Even if the government approved an industry that might pollute, the public would stand against it. At a time when ecological challenges are at the forefront globally, Kerala holds significant potential for industries that do not cause pollution'.

According to Faizal Kottikollon, Kerala is yet to fully tap into sectors like tourism and healthcare. `` The government and investors need to think together on how to advance the state in these areas. Currently, people are migrating out of Kerala, but this trend should be reversed. We need to create an environment where people are drawn to Kerala," he remarked. The session was moderated by Raju Mathew, Special Correspondent of Malayala Manorama