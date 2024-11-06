Malappuram twins arrested for sharing nude video of woman who rejected their proposal

Malappuram: Edakkara police on Wednesday arrested twin brothers who took revenge on a woman by circulating a private video of hers on social media. The accused, Hussain (21) and Hasainar (21), are residents of Kanancheri House in Kalikavu Anchachavadi in Malappuram district.

The twins befriended the woman while living in a rented house in Chanthakunnu near her residence. According to police, the woman's friendship with Hussain turned romantic. However, Hassainar also believed the woman loved him. By then, the twins had moved to Chulliyod in Wayanad but kept in touch with her through video calls.

According to police, in March, Hussain recorded a video call in which the woman was nude, without her consent. Hassainar happened to find this video as both of them shared a smartphone. The duo used the video to threaten her into marrying one of them, saying they would share the video with her friends and relatives. Following this incident, the woman ended her relationship with the brothers.

Angered, the twins circulated the video on social media. The police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint. The accused were nabbed by a police team comprising Edakkara SHO NB Shaiju, ASI Shajahan, and Senior Civil Police Officers Sabir Ali and Arun Kumar.