Kozhikode: UDF candidate Rahul Mankootathil on Wednesday posted a live video on Facebook after the police attempted to search rooms of Congress leaders at a hotel in Palakkad, alleging that they possessed black money for the byelection. Clarifying that he is not in Palakkad but in Kozhikode, Rahul appeared live in front of the Kozhikode Town Station around 2.30 am on Wednesday.



“The BJP and CPM claim that Congress leaders arrived at a hotel in Palakkad with a trolley bag full of money. BJP and CPM supporters are shouting that I was dropped off with a trolley bag from the hotel room in Palakkad. I am here in Kozhikode. There’s no money in my trolley bag, only clothes for two days. I came to Kozhikode to meet Kanthapuram Ustad,” said Mamkootathil.

“All Congress leaders opened their rooms. Only Shanimol Usman did not open her room right away. She was staying alone and said she wouldn’t open the door until female police officers arrived. When they did, she opened her room, and after a search, nothing was found. This is yet another example of the CPM-BJP alliance. CPM says they searched the BJP leaders' rooms, and BJP says they searched the CPM leaders’ rooms. Why does BJP have no objection to CPM leaders' rooms being searched, and vice versa? If someone can walk into a hotel in a prime location with a trolley bag full of money, then what’s the role of the police?”