Samastha issues show cause notice to Ummer Faizy over remarks against Thangal

Malappuram: Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama (Samastha) issued a show cause notice to the rebel leader Ummer Faizy Mukkam, over his controversial remarks against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal. The organisation has given one week time to Ummer Faizy Mukkam to give a reply to the notice. However, Faizy said that he had not received the notice.

Samastha has asked for an explanation of the reasons behind the remarks made during a speech delivered at a Samastha local-level convention at Edavannappara. The organisation would consider whether any disciplinary action is needed against Ummer Faizy after getting the reply on the notice. Earlier Ummer Faizy had denied making such remarks against Thangal. He said his speech was misrepresented.

The IUML's topmost leadership has come out against the remarks of Faizy and demanded strong action against him. Ummer Faizy questioned Sadique Ali Thangal's qualifications for adorning the Khaziship in the Mahals without mentioning his name. He said that certain qualifications are needed per the Islamic Law to take up Khazhiship and Thangal does not have it.



Samastha Coordination Committee is still adamant about the demand for expulsion of Ummer Faizy from the organisation or at least from the Mushawara. The president of the committee Jabbar Haji said that the notice is being seen as a prelude for the disciplinary action.



"We won't be satisfied by seeking an explanation from Ummer Faizy. He made a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the Sadique Ali Thangal. So we need stringent action him and we expect Samastha leadership would do that," Jabbar Haji said.



The leaders within Samastha came up against the criticism and backed the Khaziship of Thangal. The coordination committee has convened a policy explainatory meeting at the same venue where Faizy made the remarks. The convention has demanded the ouster of Ummer Faizy and read the resolutions made by the Mahals against him. Meanwhile, a group of Mushawara members have come up in solidarity with Ummer Faizy on the issue.

