Kollam Collectorate blast: Three accused sentenced to life imprisonment

Kollam: The District Principle Sessions Court sentenced to life imprisonment the three accused in the 2016 Kollam Collectorate blast on Thursday. Those convicted are Abbas Ali (31), Shamsoon Karim Raja (33), and Davood Sulaiman(27), all natives of Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The blast happened on June 15, 2016, when the accused detonated an explosive in an unused jeep (KL-1G603) near the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court complex within the Collectorate around 10.45 am.

Abbas, Shamsoon, and Davood are alleged members of the Base Movement, an organisation reportedly linked to al-Qaeda, responsible for similar low-intensity explosions, including one at the Malappuram Collectorate.