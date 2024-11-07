Worm-infested food supplies trigger protests among landslide victims in Wayanad

Wayanad: The worm-infested food kits distributed to landslide-affected families in Meppadi panchayat sparked protests, as Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members and affected families stormed the panchayat office on Thursday morning.



When the protestors barged into the chamber of the panchayat president K Babu, other UDF workers protested leading to a brief altercation. They were eventually moved to the common hall of the office, where they continued their sit-in protest.

DYFI leaders claimed the rice and other provisions distributed were inedible, citing worm and insect infestations in rice, rava, and other kit items. The clothing provided was allegedly old and worn. The group accused the UDF-led panchayat of negligence, saying it failed to ensure safe and usable supplies for landslide victims.

Panchayat president K Babu, however, defended the panchayat’s actions.

“DYFI members ransacked the office, damaging chairs and tables, while alleging the food supplies were inedible. For the last three months, we’ve been distributing food items without any complaints,” he said adding that the panchayat was distributing provisions supplied by the revenue department. Babu also mentioned that due to election protocols, local representatives were restricted from entering storage areas to inspect food quality.