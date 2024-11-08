West Bengal native arrested for supplying ganja to Kozhikode students

Kozhikode: A West Bengal native was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly distributing ganja to school and college students in suburban Kozhikode. The police seized 2.2 kilograms of ganja from Kharul Mitta (34) during a routine night patrol in the Vellimadukunnu area.



Police became suspicious when they noticed a migrant worker loitering near Vellimadukunnu Juma Masjid with a bag. Upon questioning, they found a large quantity of ganja inside.

“He brought the ganja from West Bengal and intended to distribute it to students in the vicinity, where several schools and professional colleges operate,” said Nimin K Divakaran, Sub-Inspector of the Chevayur police station. “Although Kharul initially came to Kozhikode as a labourer, he was not working regularly. His primary activity appeared to be the distribution of ganja among students.”

Kharul, who had been staying in a building in Vellimadukunnu, will be presented before the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-1 on Friday. The arrest was a joint effort by the Kozhikode City DANSAF team and the Chevayur police.