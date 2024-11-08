PP Divya walks out of jail, calls for in-depth probe into Naveen Babu’s death

Kannur: Former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya was released from jail on Friday evening after being granted bail by the Thalassery sessions court earlier in the day. Addressing media out of the Pallikkunnu Women’s Jail, Divya demanded a thorough probe into the death of Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu. She had been in judicial custody in connection to this case, charged with abetment of suicide.

Divya also expressed her sorrow over Naveen Babu's death. "I am deeply saddened by his passing. I've been in public service for nearly two decades, including 14 years as a district panchayat representative, building connections with politicians and officials and working cooperatively with them. My interactions have always been guided by positive intentions, and I maintain faith in the law. I will share my side in court," she told the media.

Divya also aligned with Naveen’s family's call for a thorough investigation, adding, "I am ready to prove my innocence in court." Her release is subject to strict bail conditions set by the court.

Bail conditions

- She must furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two solvent sureties of the same amount.

- Divya is required to report to the investigating officer every Monday between 10 am and 11 am until further notice.

- She is prohibited from leaving the district without permission from the jurisdictional court.

- She must avoid any contact with witnesses in the case or attempt to influence them in any way.

- Divya is required to surrender her passport or, if she does not possess one, submit an affidavit to that effect to the jurisdictional court within a week of her release.

Divya surrendered 14 days after the ADM’s death following the denial of her anticipatory bail by the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court. In response, the CPM also removed her from all elected posts inside the party as a disciplinary measure.

Naveen Babu was found dead in his official residence in Kannur shortly after his farewell meeting, during which Divya allegedly accused him of accepting a bribe from businessman Prashanth in exchange for a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for a fuel station. According to an investigative report from the Director of Medical Education, Prashanth confirmed the bribery claims and CCTV footage supported his meetings with the ADM.

Collector Arun Vijayan also noted that the ADM admitted to a "mistake" following Divya’s accusations at the farewell event. However, the prosecution opposed Divya’s bail, citing potential witness influence and a lack of conclusive evidence against the ADM. Representing the ADM’s family, their lawyer also questioned Divya’s cooperation with the investigation and challenged the accuracy of her account of the ADM’s confession to the Collector.