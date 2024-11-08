No more print copies; digital version of driving license sufficient while travelling

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has issued an order stating that officials cannot demand a physical copy of the driver's licence during inspections. Hence, people no longer need to carry a physical copy of their licence while driving.

A digital version stored in DigiLocker or otherwise will be sufficient during inspections by the police or Motor Vehicle Department. People can access and print their digital driving licence anytime by logging into the NIC Sarathy portal.

The government order also outlines the fees for obtaining a digital driving licence. A learner's licence fee is Rs 150, while a driving licence costs Rs 200. The fee for the driving test is Rs 300, and Rs 50 for the learner's test.

Currently, driving licences and vehicle registration certificates are issued as PVC cards. However, in response to a letter from the State Transport Commissioner, these are being transitioned to a digital format to simplify accessibility and documentation.