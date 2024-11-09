Give us Wayanad; if Navya wins, she will become Central minister: Suresh Gopi

Kalpetta: Union Minister for State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi on Saturday said that if NDA candidate Navya Haridas is elected in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, she will be made Union minister.

He was speaking at an election campaign rally at Kambalakkad. "If you bless us, we will win Wayanad," he added.

Referencing his famous election campaign slogan during his campaign for Lok Sabha election, where he said he was going 'to take Thrissur', Suresh Gopi said voters should give Wayanad to the BJP. "The BJP, (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah need Wayanad. You should give us Wayanad. This time, the elected representative should not be someone who remains just an MP. It should be someone who has the potential to become a Union Minister. If you elect Navya, I assure you she will be made a minister," he told the rally.

There needs to be a new resolve that 'our vote is for the country,' he said. "That's the only thing that scripted (my) victory in Thrissur. It's not about the 'chempu', 'kolu', and 'kalakkal' (referring to the controversies during the election and the alleged Pooram sabotage) as some are suggesting. If that were the case, then which 'pooram' did (Donald)Trump sabotage to win? Send the Kerala police there to investigate.," he said tongue-in-cheek.

"This election is an opportunity for the people of Wayanad to take punitive action. The person who went from here (Rahul Gandhi) is rambling in Parliament. I will face any devil for the people of India," the actor-politician said.