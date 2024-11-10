DYFI activist's public birthday celebration causes roadblock in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A DYFI (Democratic Youth Wing Federation of India) activist's birthday celebration went viral on social media. Vettipuram native Shiyas celebrated his birthday by holding a car rally and cake-cutting ceremony at St Peter's Junction here. Around 20 cars participated in the rally, and almost 50 people attended the celebrations.

The hour-long celebration was organised by a club of Left activists called Kammatipadam. Meanwhile, the DYFI district leadership said they were unaware of the incident. This is the third incident in which DYFI activists publicly celebrated their birthday in the district.

Earlier, Saran Chandran, an accused in a KAAPA case, organised a birthday celebration in Malayalapuzha. The birthday celebration of a local office bearer of DYFI in Adoor, along with several accused in drug cases, also sparked controversy. The party is investigating the incident in Adoor.