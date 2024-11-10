Priyanka Gandhi woos Wayanad: Promises action on wildlife, healthcare & infrastructure

Kalpetta: As Priyanka Gandhi’s bypoll campaign draws to a close, the focus remains on solidifying her connection with the electorate and addressing the critical issues that affect the people of Wayanad.

With Congress workers setting a target of securing a majority of over 5 lakh votes, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is also making efforts to restrict her lead to below the 4-lakh mark, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

Arriving at the Mary Matha College grounds by 11.30 am on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi's focus seemed to be more on small, targeted meetings with voters, particularly in the rural areas of this agrarian district.

During the campaign, Priyanka took time to visit the Tirunelli Maha Vishnu Temple, a place of personal significance where the ashes of her father, Rajiv Gandhi, were immersed in the Papanashini River. The temple’s chief priest, EN Krishnan Namboothiri, performed special prayers for her, and she was presented with prasadam. Priyanka waved to the gathered crowd and even sent flying kisses to the children, a gesture that endeared her to the public. Unlike earlier phases of the campaign, this round has seen fewer public meetings, as Priyanka focused on reaching out to areas that had not been covered in previous days.

During the campaign, Priyanka took time to visit the Tirunelli Maha Vishnu Temple. Photo: Special Arrangement

In her interactions with the people, Priyanka assured them that she would remain committed to their concerns beyond the elections. "After the elections, you’ll probably tell me to go back to Delhi and take rest for a few days," she told one crowd, alluding to criticisms from the LDF and BJP that the Gandhis view Wayanad merely as a stepping stone for their political careers.

Addressing issues close to the hearts of farmers, Priyanka promised to push for increased compensation and stronger measures to prevent wildlife attacks, which have been a growing concern in the region. She also highlighted the struggles of local women and the elderly, particularly in relation to the underfunded Wayanad Medical College. One of her volunteers, a nun from Wayanad's Mother Teresa Mission, had appealed to her for better critical care facilities, which Priyanka vowed to support.

Priyanka also took the opportunity to address several infrastructure issues. She spoke about the ongoing night traffic ban on National Highway 766, which connects Wayanad with Mysore. She referenced efforts made by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, to resolve the issue, adding that a Congress-led government in Karnataka would facilitate a resolution. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also confirmed that discussions had already taken place between Priyanka, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and state officials, and a joint meeting would be scheduled after the November 13 elections to address the problem.

The delayed Nilambur-Nanjangud rail project also featured in her campaign, with Priyanka criticising both the LDF and BJP for the lack of progress on the initiative, which was originally approved during the Oommen Chandy government. She also pointed out that the Centre had failed to take meaningful action regarding compensation for victims of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides, while the LDF had delayed land acquisition for their rehabilitation.

A Congress bastion since 2009

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is spread across three districts—Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram— and has been a Congress stronghold since its creation in 2009. It includes seven legislative constituencies, including Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery, and Mananthavadi in Wayanad, Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode, and Wandoor, Nilambur and Ernad in Malappuram district.

The constituency's voting patterns have generally favoured Congress, with the exception of the 2014 election, when MI Shanavas, the party candidate, faced significant internal party dissent. Despite this, Congress won with a majority of 20,870 votes. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad by a substantial margin of 4,31,770 votes, although his majority dipped to 3,64,422 votes in 2024.

The increase in BJP's vote share in the Lok Sabha polls—from 31,687 (3.85 per cent) votes in 2009 to 1,41,045 (13 per cent) votes in 2024—can be attributed to the popularity of Narendra Modi and the efforts of BJP state president K Surendran.

Rahul Gandhi's 2019 victory was marked by strong margins in all legislative constituencies, most of which are traditional Congress bastions, though voters have occasionally switched allegiances to express discontent with the party.

Historically, the Wayanad seat has been significant in national politics. It was first won by Feroze Gandhi in 1952, followed by Indira Gandhi, who won the seat three times. Sonia Gandhi also held the seat until 2019, when Rahul Gandhi made his successful bid.