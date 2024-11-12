Several families in Chavakkad shocked by Wakf Board's claim over their properties

Published: November 12, 2024 04:28 PM IST
Kerala State Wakf Board has issued notices to 37 families in Chavakkad. Photo: Special arrangement

The Kerala State Wakf Board has issued notices to 37 families in Chavakkad, claiming they have encroached on its land.

Families at Manathala, Orumanayur, Ottathengu East, JK Marbles West, Thangalpadi, Palayu, and Chakkamkandam have received notices. The Board aims to reclaim close to 10 acres of land.

Sources said the Borad has sent notices to homeowners, including those who had purchased the land from the Puzhakkal Tharavattu family. Haneefa, a resident with a 10-cent plot, found out about the Board's claim when he went to the Manathala Village Office to get some documents to secure a bank loan for his daughter’s wedding. Claiming ownership to his lnd, the Board instructed the village office not to provide ROR (Record of Rights) certificates or possession certificates necessary for property transactions.

Apart from Haneefa, families owning land spread across six survey numbers also face eviction threats from the Wakf Board in Manathala village.

Long-time residents who have lived on these lands for over a century—some with valid title deeds—are now distressed by the Wakf Board's claim over their properties.

