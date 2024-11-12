Protests at closing ceremony of school sports meet planned: Minister Sivankutty

A day after the closing ceremony of Kerala school games was marred by protests of students, Minister for General Education V Sivankutty said there was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the function. Tense scenes unfolded at the valedictory function after results were announced in the Best School category.

The organisers awarded the second position to G V Raja sports school, triggering uproarious protests from the students of Mar Basil HSS Kothamangalam in Ernakulam and Navamukunda HSS, Thirunavaya, Malappuram. The official points table on the website showed Navamukunda HSS and Mar Basil HSS in second and third positions, respectively. The issue began when GV Raja sports school was declared as runner-up, pushing Navamukunda HSS to third place and leaving Mar Basil HSS with no prize. There were complaints that cops on duty allegedly manhandled students who protested, and they were beaten and kicked by the police.

In a press note on Tuesday, the Minister said that Navamukunda school had raised a complaint when the function was underway. " They were assured that their concern would be taken seriously. However, they paid no heed and attempted to disrupt the function. In spite of repeated requests, students of both schools did not relent," said Sivankutty in the release.

He also said that there were attempts to cause problems during the conduct of cultural festival and to assault the volunteers. "Some of them acted in a way that caused a dent to the prestige and honor of the sports meet. The General Education department will seriously take note of the issue. I strongly condemn attempts to disrupt the school meet," said Sivankutty.



The Minister blamed the authorities of two schools for the chaos that unfurled at the closing ceremony. " Their demand was that the sports school should be excluded and the highest points should be awarded to them. Even the microphone was switched off. All these acts were led by the teachers of these schools. If things don't go as per their plan, the tendency to turn violent will pose hassles in the future," the Minister said.



The Kerala school sports meet manual was revised on August 17, 2018. It doesn't distinguish between General school and Sports school, he added.

