Seaplane service: Kerala seeks Centre’s nod for route connecting four airports, Bekal, Munnar

Kottayam: Following the first successful flight of a seaplane in Kerala on Monday, the state government has submitted a proposal to the Centre regarding the route for its services. State authorities said that the proposed route, connecting four airports in the state and the tourism centres Bekal and Munnar, would provide a big thrust to tourism apart from improving intra-state connectivity. Incidentally, the trial flights are being conducted under the Central Government’s RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme)-UDAN.

State government officials also said that once the route is approved by the Centre, there are plans to implement the seaplane project utilising private operators. However, the government is yet to take a final decision in this regard.

“Currently, only a single aircraft connects the four airports in Kerala. With the seaplane, this connectivity will improve and the state will witness a boost in tourism,” said K Biju, the state’s Tourism Secretary. Recent amendments to aviation rules would enable seaplanes to conduct regular services, he added.

The state has huge potential for seaplane services as these aircraft can operate from backwaters, reservoirs of dams and large lakes, in addition to the four airports. The trials are being conducted with a 14-seater aircraft, and more pilots would be needed to launch frequent services.

“Kerala can reap big dividends from this sector if the fares are affordable to ordinary tourists and more companies build seaplanes,” said K Thulasidas, former chairman of Air India and Nodal Officer of Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project. Thulasidas had mentioned the prospects of seaplanes in two reports he submitted to the state – once during the term of the Oommen Chandy government and also earlier.