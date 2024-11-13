Autobiography row: EP Jayarajan files complaint with DGP over 'fake media reports’

CPM leader E P Jayarajan filed a complaint with the Director-General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday, alleging a smear campaign targeting his upcoming autobiography. Jayarajan claimed that news reports circulating about the book are "fake and manipulated," describing them as part of a "larger conspiracy" timed to influence Kerala’s bypolls.

Earlier on the day, DC Books, which was initially set to publish the autobiography -- Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist -- announced a delay in its release through a Facebook post, attributing it to production issues and indicating that details would be provided when the book is eventually launched.

Jayarajan, however, denied finalising any publishing agreement, stating that his manuscript is still in progress and has not yet been completed. He clarified that he was only in preliminary talks with DC Books and Mathrubhumi but had not granted publishing rights to any house. “Why would I release my book on election day and risk harming my party? I saw the cover image circulating online for the first time today,” he remarked.

The autobiography reportedly contains critical observations on the second Pinarayi government, with Jayarajan calling for introspection within the party, expressing disappointment over his removal as LDF convener without a proper hearing. Allegations also suggest the book references a meeting he had with Prakash Javadekar before the Lok Sabha elections, a discussion now under scrutiny.

Additionally, the book is said to include Jayarajan’s concerns over candidate selections, including Dr P Sarin’s in Palakkad, which he believes could negatively impact the LDF.