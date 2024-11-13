Suspended KAMCO MD Prasanth thanks employees for support

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation (KAMCO) MD N Prasanth on Wednesday expressed gratitude to employees at the state-owned company for their support amid recent controversy and his suspension.



In a Facebook post, Prasanth expressed hope that, even though he is no longer MD, the initiatives he began will continue to yield results. "Though I may no longer be at the helm, and I am onshore, I will still accompany our company on its journey. I may no longer be your MD, but we must see each of the initiatives we started through to completion," he said.

Reflecting on his short tenure as MD, Prasanth noted that, although it had only been two months, he felt fortunate to have worked with such a dedicated and sincere team. He wrote, “If the minister, chairman, board members, and employees resolve to work together wholeheartedly to transform a company from loss to a world-class institution, it can surely happen.”

He also thanked the CITU, AITUC, and INTUC unions, as well as officers' associations, who supported him, urging them to continue moving forward.

The Kerala government suspended Prasanth on Monday after he made critical remarks on social media about Additional Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, accusing the latter of damaging the careers and lives of subordinates who did not follow his directives. In a Facebook post, Prasanth said that while he was obligated as a civil servant not to criticise government policy, he felt no such obligation to remain silent about individuals like Jayathilak.

Prasanth’s comments came after reports that Jayathilak had submitted a report to the Chief Minister regarding missing files related to Unnathi, a state mission promoting SC/ST initiatives. In an earlier post, Prasanth had referred to Jayathilak as a "psychopath."