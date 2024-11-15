Pathanamthitta: The Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala opened on Friday for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Pilgrims have begun arriving at the Sannidhanam, with Friday’s virtual booking count reaching 30,000.

The temple opened at 4 pm, an hour earlier than usual, to accommodate the heavy influx of devotees. Darshan timings have been extended to 18 hours this season. "I thank the tantri and chief priest (melsanthi) for supporting the extended hours. However, there are no plans to increase the timings further," said Devaswom Board President P S Prashanth, assuring that efforts are underway to resolve any issues for a smoother pilgrimage experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tantri Kantaru Rajeevaru will oversee the consecration of newly appointed chief priests for Sabarimala and Malikappuram after their specialised training at Thazhamon Madom. Arun Kumar Namboothiri, the new chief priest, will open the sanctum sanctorum at 3 am on Saturday, marking the start of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam.

Arrangements in place

State police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib said that all measures are in place to facilitate devotees to complete their pilgrimage successfully.

Sahib held discussions with officers at Pampa, Sannidhanam, and Nilakkal and said that the police's primary responsibility is to help devotees to have a smooth and safe darshan experience at Sannidhanam. Chief police coordinator ADGP, S Sreejith accompanied the police chief during his inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The role of the police during the Sabarimala pilgrimage is not just a duty but a service to humanity, he added. Further, Sahib stressed the need to address critical issues such as tracing missing persons, preventing pickpocketing, theft of mobile phones, and the sale of psychotropic substances.

Authorities have been instructed to prevent unauthorised parking on main roads and ensure smooth traffic management. Food and accommodation facilities have been arranged for police personnel on duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the police department urged devotees to follow "all instructions from authorities to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the festival."