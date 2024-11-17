Kerala rains: Yellow alert in 8 districts today
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts predicting heavy isolated rains. The weather body has warned that the state will receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.