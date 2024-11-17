The Wakf land controversy in Kerala has taken a new turn as the AP faction of Samastha has joined the EK faction in demanding the reclamation of Wakf lands, including the disputed property in Munambam. In an article published on Siraj Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Samastha AP faction, O M Tharuvana, a prominent sympathiser, argued for a dual approach—justice for the residents currently occupying the land and reallocating the property to the Wakf Board.

Tharuvana alleged conspiracy in the transfer of the Wakf land to residents. He pointed out that no registrar should have authorised the sale of Wakf land if approached with a valid title deed and stressed the need to identify those involved in the illegal transaction. “The expenses for rehabilitating the residents should be recovered from those responsible for the unlawful sale. If that is not feasible, the Muslim community must take the initiative to ensure their rehabilitation,” he stated.

“The conspirators are visibly uneasy. One can sense fear in their voices, stating that reclaiming the land might disturb communal harmony,” he said. Earlier, on November 15, Suprabhatham Daily, the mouthpiece of the Samastha EK faction, carried a similar opinion penned by SYS Secretary Musthafa Mundapara. The alignment of both factions on this contentious issue marks a departure from the stance of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The rebel leader in Samastha E K faction, Ummer Faizy Mukkam has also emphasised the need to reclaim the land in a public meeting of Samastha.