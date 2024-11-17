Malappuram: Sandeep Varier, who recently left the BJP to join the Congress, was warmly welcomed by Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, PK Kunhalikutty, and other Muslim League leaders on Sunday.



Varier recollected that he was born in Perinthalmanna and that his father worked in the district. “I have a strong connection with Malappuram. The secularism that Malappuram enjoys is due to the Panakkad family. This fact is recognised by the entire nation. Panakkad is an ancestral home (tharavad) that has consistently upheld the values of humanity and harmony,” Varier said after the visit.

He praised the Muslim League for promoting communal harmony and shared his experience at Panakkad: “My visit here was met with immense love and sincerity. Those who criticise me with reference to a 'seat', do not know the value of it. At Panakkad, I was given a valuable seat, a place of honour alongside Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. If I valued only power, I would not have joined the Congress which has no power in the State or Centre.” Varier also criticised his former party, saying, “The BJP won't mend its ways even if it is punished. The BJP and CPM might even join forces to eliminate me.”

Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal also expressed his happiness over Varier’s decision to join the Congress, stating, “Sandeep Varier has stepped into the political landscape of secularism.”

PK Kunhalikutty noted that Sandeep’s move marks a shift in the perception that the BJP is the ultimate refuge. “This is the beginning of a resurgence for the Congress. Sandeep’s entry carries national significance,” Kunhalikutty added.

Riyas welcomes move; Balan alleges conspiracy

Minister for Public Works and Tourism Mohammed Riyas welcomed Sandeep Varier’s departure from the BJP, saying it weakens the party. “There is debate over whether the Congress is the right place to go after leaving the BJP. Only time will tell if he has abandoned just the party or its ideology as well,” Riyas said.

However, CPM leader AK Balan alleged that Varier’s move to the Congress was part of a conspiracy. “When it became clear that the BJP would lose in Palakkad, the Congress sought RSS support. Sandeep’s entry into the Congress is a result of this conspiracy. He has not abandoned RSS ideology and remains a bridge between the RSS and the Congress,” Balan claimed.

Congress aligning with extremists: K Surendran

BJP state president K Surendran accused the Congress of aligning with extremist forces to avoid defeat. He questioned, “Is SDPI part of the UDF alliance? What is their stance on SDPI’s support? Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has not yet responded to reports of meetings with Popular Front leaders. Will the Congress declare that it does not want their votes?”

Speaking at a press conference, Surendran reiterated that Varier’s exit from the BJP would not impact the party significantly.