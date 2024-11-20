Former Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil on Wednesday mocked the Left Front, suggesting that a boomerang would be a fitting symbol for its candidate in the ongoing bypoll. Shafi argued that the CPM's allegations against the Congress, particularly those concerning Sandeep Varier, backfired and ultimately benefited the BJP. “These issues were not impactful on the public and only served to strengthen the BJP. Like a boomerang, these accusations returned to hurt the CPM,” he told the media while in a queue to cast his vote.

Speaking on Sandeep Varier’s shift from the BJP to the Congress, Shafi highlighted that Varier had expressed regret for his past association with divisive politics and aligned himself with the inclusive and secular values championed by Rahul Gandhi. “Sandeep left the factory of hatred and chose Congress for its vision of unity. His decision will resonate positively in the future,” Shafi asserted, expressing confidence that the Congress would secure the bypoll with a five-digit margin.

Mamkoottathil visits temple, prays for ‘Palakkad's welfare’

UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil began polling day with a visit to the Sree Manappullikkavu Bhagavathy Temple at 6 am, where he prayed for the well-being of Palakkad. Calling the day significant for both his personal and political life, he stated, “Starting the day with prayers gave me a positive outlook. Meeting people here, I’ve felt their love and support.”

Mamkoottathil emphasised his secular credentials as his greatest strength in Palakkad, dismissing allegations from opposition parties as inconsequential. Confident about raising voter turnout, he said, “Those who believe in secularism will make their voices heard today.” However, he refrained from predicting the vote margin, stating that his focus was on the democratic process rather than speculation.

Palakkad bypoll

The Palakkad assembly constituency, with 1,94,706 voters, recorded a slow start in the first hour of polling, with only 1.11 per cent turnout by 8 am, which rose to 6.76 per cent by 8:30 am. Voting is being conducted at 184 polling booths amid tight security, including central forces and live webcasting.

The by-election was necessitated by Shafi Parambil’s resignation as MLA after his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara. Ten candidates are contesting, with the key contenders being Rahul Mamkoottathil (UDF), C Krishnakumar (NDA), and P Sarin (LDF).

Controversies overshadowing the bypoll

The campaigning period witnessed several controversies, including allegations of black money against Mamkoottathil, BJP leader Sandeep Varier’s defection to Congress, and negative advertisements published by the CPI(M) targeting Varier. The bypoll holds strategic significance for the UDF, not only for retaining the seat but also due to the rivalry between Mamkoottathil and LDF candidate Sarin, a former Congress digital media convener expelled for criticising Mamkoottathil’s candidacy. Security measures include strict monitoring to prevent double voting, ensuring a fair electoral process.