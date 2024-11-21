The Cochin Devaswom Board's affidavit recommending the formation of a high-power committee to oversee the Thrissur Pooram has ignited widespread protests. Thiruvambady Devaswom Secretary K Girish Kumar strongly criticized the move, accusing the board of attempting to 'hijack' the iconic festival and comparing the board president to 'a king of Kochi'.



The affidavit, submitted to the High Court, blames the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms for disruptions during the festival and suggests establishing a high-power committee to manage it. This proposal has faced sharp criticism from the Devaswoms, who allege it is an attempt to seize control of their assets and diminish their authority.

The issue has taken a political turn, with the BJP accusing the Cochin Devaswom Board of using the affidavit to deflect blame for the disruptions onto the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms. The BJP's Thrissur district leadership claimed that the move was a calculated effort to tarnish the Devaswoms' reputation and interfere with the management of the historic festival.