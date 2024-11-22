Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Kerala High Court ordered a Crime Branch investigation against Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has decided not to demand his resignation. The decision, taken at the party’s state secretariat meeting on Friday, reflects the party's position that Cherian had previously stepped down in 2022 on ethical grounds.

The CPM also resolved to seek further legal counsel regarding the case. The party observed that the High Court’s directive for a Crime Branch probe was issued without Cherian’s statement being recorded. Industries Minister P Rajeeve defended Cherian, stating the court had not suggested his resignation. Rajeeve also emphasised that the court’s decision to entrust the investigation to the Crime Branch rather than the CBI indicated confidence in the state police.

Meanwhile, protests demanding Cherian's resignation intensified on Friday, particularly in Alappuzha, with opposition parties leading demonstrations eventually leading to clashes with police.

The High Court’s directive pertains to Cherian's controversial remarks during a public event organised by the CPM in Malappally on July 3, 2022. Cherian allegedly described the Indian Constitution as a tool for exploitation, stating:

“We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution in India. But I would say it is a beautiful Constitution designed to exploit the most number of people.”

He reportedly referred to values like 'secularism' and 'democracy' as "kuntham" (spear) and "kodachakram" (wheel), implying they were mere decorative terms. He also criticised the Constitution for enabling labour exploitation, claiming it allowed corporate millionaires to flourish while suppressing workers’ rights.

Cherian, who rejoined the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet in January 2023 after stepping down amid the controversy, dismissed allegations of moral impropriety. He asserted that the High Court’s order was limited to the police report and not the content of his speech, emphasising his right to present his side of the story.

The case resurfaced following a plea by a lawyer seeking a reinvestigation by the CBI. The petitioner alleged that Cherian’s remarks violated the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The High Court had previously directed the police to submit the case diary, noting claims of an incomplete and biased initial investigation.

The police had earlier exonerated Cherian in a report submitted to the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, but the High Court’s recent directive has brought the issue back into the spotlight.