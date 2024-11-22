Wayanad/Palakkad: The Election Commission of India will announce the results of the bypolls held for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and two assembly seats - Chelakkara and Palakkad - in Kerala on Saturday. In Wayanad, the election results are crucial for Congress, given the national prominence of AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting for the first time, as well as the party’s battle to retain the seat previously held by Rahul Gandhi. The LDF is eyeing a victory in Chelakkara, a traditional Left stronghold, with a significant margin. In both Wayanad and Chelakkara, as well as in Palakkad, both fronts are in a tight contest for the assembly seat, which was left vacant after MLA Shafi Parambil won a Lok Sabha seat.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes in the three constituencies. The counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday, with postal ballots being counted first.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wayanad bypoll was in the spotlight even before the announcement of the election date, as Rahul Gandhi resigned from the seat after winning in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. Following this, Congress fielded his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Polling for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency and Chelakkara assembly seat took place on November 13, while by-election in Palakkad held on November 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Chelakkara, the counting of votes will be held at Cheruthuruthy Government Higher Secondary School. In the Chelakkara assembly seat, former MLA U R Pradeep is the CPM candidate, while ex-MP Ramya Haridas of Congress and BJP's K Balakrishnan are also in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated by the election of K Radhakrishnan to the Lok Sabha from Alathur.

While the LDF hopes to retain Chelakkara with Pradeep, the UDF aims to capture the constituency, asserting that they can capitalize on what they claim to be growing anti-incumbency against the CPM-led LDF government in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Palakkad bypoll votes will be counted at Victoria College in the district. Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil, BJP's C Krishnakumar, and LDF's P Sarin. The Palakkad bypoll has been marked by a series of political controversies, including P Sarin’s exit from Congress and bribery allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil.

UDF candidate in Chelakkara Ramya Haridas. Photo: Facebook/Ramya Haridas

The voter turnout in the Wayanad by-election was recorded at 64.72 percent, a significant eight-percentage-point drop from the 72.92 percent turnout in the 2021 general election.

Congress eyes to retain Wayanad, Palakkad

UDF leaders believe that LDF and BJP voters stayed away from the polls, as the outcome was seen as predictable. However, both the LDF and BJP have alleged that the low turnout was due to the by-election being imposed on the people of Wayanad by Congress. Congress leader and Sulthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan, who was in charge of Priyanka’s campaign in the hill constituency, dismissed the predictions made by the LDF and BJP.

Chelakkara Assembly seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.51 percent this time, compared to 77.40 percent in 2021. The CPM is confident of winning the seat, as voters in Chelakkara have elected K Radhakrishnan for five terms.

Tight battle in Palakkad

Despite a fierce triangular contest in the Palakkad by-election, the voter turnout barely crossed 70 percent, raising concerns for all parties. BJP state president K Surendran said that the saffron party-led NDA will win Palakkad this time. "NDA will win with a comfortable margin, and the party's C Krishnakumar will go to the Assembly," he said. However, Congress leader Shafi Parambil, MP, claimed that the UDF will secure a five-digit majority in Palakkad.

The LDF, which is working hard to make a comeback in Palakkad, believes its experience with Dr. P Sarin, former digital media cell convener of KPCC, will make an impact. CPM central committee member and former MP N N Krishnadas expressed the view that the Palakkad by-election would be the first step toward the LDF government's third term.