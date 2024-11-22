Kozhikode: The Home Department of Kerala suspended Kozhikode City Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) V Hamsa from service in connection with a criminal case. The suspension order, dated November 22, 2024, was issued by Beena P S, Additional Secretary to the Department.

The suspension, effective immediately, follows a recommendation by the State Police Chief and precedes an enquiry. The action was taken pending disciplinary proceedings against the officer. Hamsa is named as the third accused in a case involving allegations of manhandling and extorting money from Naveen, a native of Manassery.

According to the FIR registered at Nadakkavu Police Station, the DySP was allegedly in a car with one of the accused when the crime occurred in the parking lot of Hotel Tripenta at Sarovaram. The case initially registered at Nadakkavu Police Station was later transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation. In total, nine individuals are implicated in the case.

The government’s suspension order stated, “It is prima facie evident that V Hamsa has committed grave misconduct, indiscipline, and abuse of power. His actions are unbecoming of a senior police officer. The government believes that allowing the delinquent officer to continue in his position could seriously compromise the inquiry and hinder a free and fair fact-finding process.” The order also directed the State Police Chief to propose a panel of competent officers to conduct the inquiry within a week.