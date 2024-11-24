Thiruvananthapuram: A three-year-old girl sustained severe head and spinal injuries after a fall at an anganwadi in Maranalloor here.

Vaiga, daughter of Ratheesh and Sindhu from Pongumoodu, is currently under critical care at Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) hospital.

Ratheesh alleged that the Anganwadi teacher did not inform him about the child's fall. The Child Rights Commission has filed a case in the incident.

Ratheesh told Manorama News that the teacher had told him that she had forgotten to inform them about the incident. "She started vomiting after coming from anganwadi on Thursday. She threw up twice shortly after having food. Though her mother gave her milk, she vomited that too. The child was very tired and insisted on sleeping. Her twin brother told us about her fall.

"There was a bulge on her head. She fell around 12.30 pm. But the teacher did not inform us. When I enquired about the incident with her, she told me that she just forgot to tell us,” said Ratheesh.

The parents rushed the child to a hospital at Neyyatinkkara. Doctors there referred the child to SAT after confirming fracture on the skull and spine through a CT scan.

Ratheesh told Manorama News that the doctors confirmed severe injury behind the child's neck and internal bleeding.

Maranalloor police told Onmanorama that no case had been registered in the incident. An official said the Women & Child Development Department (WCD) must take action against the teacher.