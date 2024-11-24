Thrissur: The Guruvayur Devaswom has issued a directive prohibiting the practice of applying kuri (lines) on elephants using dyes. The order was issued by the Deputy Administrator of the Devaswom.

Traditionally, elephants used for daily rituals such as Sheeveli, Rathri Vilakk, and Visheshal Kazhcha Sheeveli are marked with long, colourful lines (kuri) in red, yellow, black, white, blue, and orange on their foreheads and ears by their mahouts. However, the Devaswom has noted that the dye from these markings often spreads onto the Nettipattam (the decorative ornament tied to the elephants' foreheads), causing stains and irreparable damage.

The Devaswom has stated that each damaged Nettipattam incurs a loss of approximately ₹20,000. As a result, the new order stipulates that mahouts who mark elephants with kuri will be held financially responsible for any such damage. To ensure compliance with the ban, field workers have been assigned to monitor the situation.