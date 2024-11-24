Kochi: The female actor who filed sexual assault complaints against seven people, including actors Jayasurya, Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu, on Sunday, said that she would not back out from the cases. The Kochi-based actor told Manorama News that she had initially considered withdrawing the complaints after being disappointed by the POCSO case filed against her. However, she asserted that she would proceed with her complaints against the actors and two production controllers.

The woman added that she would cooperate with the Special Investigation Team, which was established following the revelations in the Hema Committee report, and the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police registered a POCSO case against me based on a fake complaint. It disheartened me a lot because I am a mother of two. So, I thought of withdrawing the sexual assault complaints. But my husband told me to trust the judiciary and police. He convinced me that the media and the public in Kerala support me. Now, I would like to clarify that I have no plans to withdraw my complaints," said the female actor.

On Friday, the actor stated that she was not keen on pursuing her complaints due to a lack of support and protection from the Kerala government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would like to tell everyone that due to the government's carelessness and lack of protection for a woman who has come forward like this, I have suffered more than I can handle. I am mentally exhausted. They are not helping or protecting a woman. Therefore, I do not want to pursue the cases. It is not because I have compromised with anyone," she told the media. However, she reversed her decision on Sunday.

Police have registered seven cases based on the woman's complaints filed in August. Chargesheets have been submitted in one of the cases. The Special Investigation Team formed to probe the sexual assault complaints in the Malayalam film industry has recorded the statement of the actor. The complainant has raised sexual assault allegations against seven people: Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, producer-advocate Chandrasekharan, and production controllers Vichu and Noble. Police have pressed rape charges against Mukesh, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju. Jayasurya and the others are facing sexual assault charges.