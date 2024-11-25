Kochi: Two months after a probe was ordered into the alleged exploitative work environment which led to the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst & Young, the central government on Monday sounded vague on the status of the investigation. The Centre said the Maharashtra government on October 28 forwarded to it a response received from the Pune-based company on the working conditions and working hours of its employees.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje gave the reply in writing to a set of questions raised by Congress MPs K Sudhakaran, Dean Kuriakose and Sougata Ray. The questions sought to know the status of the probe and the details of the actions taken, if any, to address concerns of alleged toxic work culture in multi-national companies.

In its response, the government cited labour as a subject under the Concurrent List, where enforcement is shared between state and central governments.

“While in the central sphere, the enforcement is done through the inspecting officers of Central Industrial Relations Machinery, the compliance in the State Sphere is ensured through the State Labour Enforcement Machinery. As per the existing labour laws, working conditions, including working hours, are regulated through the provisions of the Factories Act of 1948 and the Shops and Establishments Acts of the respective state governments. Major consultancy firms, including multinational companies, are covered under the Shops and Establishments Act, appropriate government for which is the state government,” the reply said.

Kannur MP Sudhakaran criticised the reply, terming it ‘evasive and lacklustre’. “It starkly underscores its apparent indifference to a crisis that continues to affect millions of workers trapped in exploitative workplaces,” he said.

In response to the crisis, Sudhakaran has submitted the request to move for a Private Member’s Bill against “modern slavery”, set to be tabled during the Winter Session of Parliament. The bill calls for a comprehensive overhaul of antiquated labour laws and the implementation of protections to safeguard workers from exploitative practices. “This is not just a policy issue—it’s a moral imperative to protect millions from workplace injustices and restore humanity to corporate culture,” Sudhakaran stated.

“The antiquated laws fail to address the harsh realities of today’s workplaces, where excessive work hours, overwhelming mental strain, and exploitative conditions remain unchecked. Despite the urgency of Anna Sebastian Perayil’s case and the minister’s directive for a comprehensive investigation, the report—initially promised within 10 days—remains conspicuously absent, with no explanation for the delay,” Sudhakaran said.

Minister Karandlaje had on September 19 ordered an investigation into the allegations of exploitative workplace environment in corporate sector after the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil triggered a nation-wide uproar and debate. In a post on X, Karandlaje said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice, and the Labour Ministry has officially taken up the complaint.”

Anna from Kerala’s Kochi died on July 20 after battling stress and workload. She was only four months into the job. Anna’s plight came to light after her mother, Anita Augustine, penned an emotional letter to EY India’s chairman, Rajiv Memani, detailing her daughter’s struggles.

In response to the letter, EY India issued a statement expressing their sadness over Anna’s death and offering condolences to her family. “It has always been very important to us to create a healthy workplace and we attach the highest importance to the well-being of our people. I would like to affirm that the well-being of our people is my top-most priority and I will personally champion this objective. I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished," Rajiv Memani said in a statement.