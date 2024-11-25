Mundela: Kripa and Dr Krishna, the daughters of former President of Rajiv Gandhi Residents’ Welfare Cooperative Society, M Mohan Kumar, have approached the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) seeking a probe into the alleged involvement of District Panchayat Member Vellanad Sasi and five others mentioned in their father’s suicide note. Mohan Kumar was found hanging near a resort in Amboori on November 20.

Mohan Kumar’s children said that Sasi had compelled their father, a local Congress leader, to give a false statement against District Congress Committee (DCC) President Palode Ravi in a corruption case and also to join the CPM. Incidentally, Sasi had quit Congress and joined the CPM earlier this year.

Mohan Kumar’s suicide note said that Sasi, four employees of the cooperative society and the Cooperative Assistant Registrar (AR), who carried out an inquiry into the functioning of the cooperative, were behind the fake propaganda that the society was facing a crisis.

Sasi even locked Mohan Kumar’s house and lay down in front of the gate, alleging that some depositors had not received their money from the society, said Kripa and Krishna. According to them, Mohan Kumar had told them two days before his death that the persons mentioned in the suicide note had conspired against him.

His suicide note said, “Vellanad Sasi, Kattakkada AR (Assistant Registrar) Binil, accountant Manju, Aswathy, Archana and Sreeja are responsible for my death. Over the last eight months, they have been spreading rumours that the cooperative society was about to collapse. These people forced depositors to withdraw their money from the society. As a result, the lives of 30 families were destroyed.”

Mohan Kumar further said that the savings made by him and his wife had to be pledged to meet the liabilities of the society. “Over the last 25 years, I have been coordinating all the activities of the Congress party in this region. I was forced by Sasi to sanction loans worth crores to several people during the last five elections – to the Assembly, Parliament and Panchayats. I have repaid almost 80 per cent of these loans by selling my assets. There are very few families in this region who have not received my assistance. However, all this goodwill and money have vanished following the smear campaign,” he said.

“I have sanctioned loans of even Rs 60 lakh during the recent elections. But Sasi started targeting me when I refused to join the CPM along with him,” said Mohan Kumar in his note.

Responding to the allegations against him, Sasi said that he had known Mohan Kumar for around 30 years. “I have only helped him and never harmed him. I never invited Mohan Kumar to the CPM,” said Sasi.

He also denied turning the investors in the society against Mohan Kumar. “I had deposited some money in another cooperative society led by Mohan Kumar. That amount was returned to me in two instalments,” he said. Sasi said he had not engaged in any illegal transactions with the cooperative society.

Meanwhile, Sasi claimed that Mohan Kumar had not returned some of the money he had borrowed from him.