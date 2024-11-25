Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday declared a yellow alert in eight districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram—for the next two days and in Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram on November 28.

The weather body has warned that the state will receive heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hours ) at isolated places from November 26 to 28. Parts of the state will experience thunderstorms with lightning from November 25 to November 27, 2024, reported IMD.

Probable impacts due to the heavy rainfall

-Visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall, leading to traffic congestion.

-Temporary traffic disruptions due to water logging in roads, tree uprooting, or branch breaking, leading to increased travel time.

-Uprooting of trees may cause damage to the power sector.

-Partial damage to Kutcha houses and huts due to the uprooting of trees.

-Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in maturity.

-Landslide/mudslide/landslip likely.

-Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places.

Actions suggested

-Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.

-Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

-Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.

-Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.

-Be Updated