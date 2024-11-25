Thrissur: Police have arrested a vlogger for allegedly assaulting his neighbour and blackmailing her with the recorded video of the abuse in Chalakudy here. The Vellikulangara police apprehended Bineesh Benny (32), a resident of Maramkodu.

According to the police, the incident occurred five months ago when the woman visited the accused’s house to collect her child, who was playing there. Bineesh allegedly locked her inside a room, assaulted her, and recorded the act on video. He later threatened to release the video on social media and attempted to assault her again. The woman then informed her husband, who then filed a police complaint.

Bineesh reportedly attacked the police and attempted to escape while being escorted to Kodungallur for a court hearing, as the Chalakudy Magistrate was on leave. The accused has a history of offences, including a case in Nilambur in 2022 for sexual assault and another in Athirappilly in 2017 for visa fraud.