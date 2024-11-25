Thiruvananthapuram: The Women and Child Development (WCD) department in Kerala took action against two anganwadi workers at Maranalloor here for alleged negligence in taking care of the three-year-old girl who fell and injured at the centre. The teacher and helper at the anganwadi were suspended from the service after the Child Rights Commission registered a case. Vaiga, daughter of Ratheesh and Sindhu from Pongumoodu fell at the anganwadi and suffered skull fracture and spinal cord injury on November 21, Thursday. The child is currently under critical care at Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) hospital here.

Ratheesh alleged that the Anganwadi teacher did not inform him about the child's fall. When he phoned the teacher, she told him Vaiga had fallen from the chair. But the child's twin brother who was at the anganwadi told the parents that she fell from the window while playing. Hence, the WCD department took action against the staff for negligence and deliberately hiding the truth from the parents.

The doctors also observed that a fall from height injured the child's skull and spinal cord.

Ratheesh told Manorama News that the teacher had told him that she had forgotten to inform them about the incident. "She started vomiting after coming from anganwadi on Thursday. She threw up twice shortly after having food. Though her mother gave her milk, she vomited that too. The child was very tired and insisted on sleeping. Her twin brother told us about her fall.

"There was a bulge on her head. She fell around 12.30 pm. But the teacher did not inform us. When I enquired about the incident with her, she told me that she just forgot to tell us,” said Ratheesh.

The parents rushed the child to a hospital at Neyyatinkkara. Doctors there referred the child to SAT after confirming fracture on the skull and spine through a CT scan.

Ratheesh told Manorama News that the doctors confirmed severe injury behind the child's neck and internal bleeding.

Maranalloor police told Onmanorama that no case had been registered in the incident.