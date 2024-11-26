Bengaluru-based Malayali dancer arrested with MDMA in Thrissur
Chalakudy: The district anti-narcotics squad arrested Daison Thomas (35), a professional Bengaluru-based dancer, near the Chalakudy KSRTC bus station in a raid. A resident of Pulakkatukara in Amballur, originally hailing from Puthenchira, Daison, was found in possession of 16 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 50,000.
Daison, who has a history of criminal activity, is accused in multiple cases, including an attempted murder of a bar employee under Thrissur West Police Station limits and an assault on a cyclist near his residence. He was also previously apprehended while preparing for a group robbery in the jurisdiction of the Pudukkad Police Station. Authorities have begun tracing the network of individuals who procured drugs from Daison.