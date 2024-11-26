Kannur: CPM central committee member EP Jayarajan has criticised DC Books over the leak of content from his autobiography. He alleged that a planned conspiracy against the CPM and the Left Front, amid the bypolls, triggered the controversy.

“DC Books did not adhere to the decorum of a publisher. I did not give a copy of my book to anyone. DC Books contacted me to publish the book, but I told them it was not yet completed. However, they published an advertisement about my book release on Facebook. A PDF copy of my book was also circulated on WhatsApp. All of these actions point to a conspiracy,” said Jayarajan.

He added that an English newspaper was the first to publish the news about his autobiography. He pointed out that the news emerged when bypolls in three constituencies were approaching.

“There was a conspiracy behind the news. What was the basis for that story? During the April 24 Lok Sabha elections, my meeting with Prakash Javadekar made headlines. I met him in 2023; he visited me only to get acquainted. He told me that he was in charge of the BJP in Kerala and had met all major politicians, including Kunhalikutty and VD Satheesan. Our meeting lasted no more than five minutes. Yet, this brief meeting was used to attack me, both inside and outside the party. Now, the same attack is being repeated with the book controversy,” he added.

A controversy erupted after a section of Jayarajan's autobiography, titled 'Kattanchayayum Parippuvadayum: Oru Communistine Jeevitham', was leaked. The leaked section contained Jayarajan's criticism of P Sarin, the LDF candidate in the Palakkad assembly bypoll. Sarin had joined CPM after Congress expelled him in the midst of the polls. In the book, Jayarajan criticized Sarin for switching parties for the sake of candidacy. He also mentioned MLA PV Anvar while discussing the party’s poor selection of independent candidates.