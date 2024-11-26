Palakkad: A meeting of the BJP-led Palakkad Municipal Council descended into chaos as ruling and opposition members clashed in the council chamber. The uproar began when CPM councillors questioned where the BJP’s votes had gone, sparking a heated argument. BJP members retaliated, asking what authority the CPM had to inquire about the BJP’s internal matters.



Although Chairperson Pramila Sasidharan urged members to remain seated and maintain decorum, the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation. Verbal sparring also broke out between the chairperson and CPM councillors. The chairperson clarified that everyone had been given an opportunity to speak and advised against unnecessary disruptions.

Further tensions arose over the inclusion of UDF councillors in the discussion, leading to additional disputes. Amid the commotion, council members from various parties clashed, with CPM councillors moving to the well of the chamber, prompting BJP members to follow suit.

During the altercation, BJP National Executive Committee member N Sivarajan and Congress councillor Mansoor were seen engaging in a scuffle. This led to members from all three major parties—BJP, CPM, and Congress—confronting each other. Order was eventually restored after considerable effort, and members were pacified and asked to resume their seats.

The BJP had faced a significant setback in one of its strongholds Palakkad, when its candidate C Krishnakumar was defeated. Reports suggest that dissatisfaction over candidate selection and campaign strategy has caused a rift within the state unit. Palakkad municipal chairperson Pramila Sasidharan had openly criticised the leadership for fielding Krishnakumar, whom she identified as State BJP President K Surendran’s nominee.