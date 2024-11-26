Kozhikode: The police have registered a case against Rahul P Gopal for allegedly assaulting his wife, Neema (26), on Tuesday. Based on the woman's complaint, the Pantheerankavu police filed an FIR, charging him under Sections 85 (cruelty towards a married woman by her husband or his relatives), 110 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) offence of criminal intimidation of BNS.

As per FIR, the accused attacked Neema with prior enmity, injuring her on her head, chest, face, eyes, and lips. The assault continued in the ambulance while she was being transported to the hospital. The ambulance driver, who witnessed the incident, told police that had the vehicle not reached the hospital in time, the woman might have succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault.

Neema’s father, Haridas, alleged that Rahul had repeatedly assaulted his daughter over trivial matters. "He attacked my daughter over something as petty as not having enough tamarind in the fish curry. He continued to assault her in the ambulance on the way to the hospital," Haridas told Onmanorama.

He further accused Rahul of being a habitual drug abuser and described him a "psycho". "We no longer want this relationship. My daughter wants to end this marriage and return home." The family has also sought police's assistance to recover Neema’s certificates, ATM card, and personal belongings, including clothes and footwear.