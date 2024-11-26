Thiruvananthapuram: In response to the rising use of drones in restricted zones and during VVIP visits, the Kerala police are set to acquire a GPS spoofing system to enhance security.

The GPS spoofing system works by emitting stronger radio frequency signals to intercept unauthorised drones, redirecting them to a designated location. By mimicking GPS signals and altering coordinates in real-time, this technology allows the police to take control of rogue drones. Combined with the anti-drone systems installed in police vehicles, the drones can be safely navigated to secure areas.

Currently, the Kerala police's anti-drone system neutralises drones mid-flight by bringing them down immediately. However, this method has limitations and may become ineffective over time. The new system aims to address these shortcomings by enabling controlled navigation of drones to predetermined locations. The tender process for procuring this advanced system has already been completed.

In addition to the GPS spoofing system, the police will also add 10 new drones to its fleet, with one allocated to each district. These drones are far more advanced than the existing models, capable of monitoring disaster sites and forest areas from a distance of up to 400 meters. Each drone is priced at Rs15 lakh.

The current fleet of drones, primarily used for traffic monitoring and routine surveillance, lacks the capabilities required for high-stakes operations. The new drones and the GPS spoofing system will be procured using the Rs. 5.5 crore fund allocated to the police cyber division.