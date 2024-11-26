Wayanad/New Delhi: The Congress announced on Tuesday that it will organise protests, both inside and outside Parliament, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to demand Central assistance for the survivors of the landslides in Wayanad.

T Siddique, the Congress leader and Kalpetta MLA, condemned the Centre's alleged failure to provide financial aid to those affected by the landslides, calling it an "inhuman" approach. He stated that, alongside Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting support for the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide survivors during his visit shortly after the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Prime Minister's promise of full assistance, Siddique claimed that neither Modi nor the Union government had honoured the commitment, alleging that "not even one per cent of justice" had been delivered, PTI reported.

Describing the government's response as "inhuman" towards the victims of such a devastating tragedy, he emphasised that the Congress party would escalate its protests in Parliament. "Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will lead the agitation," Siddique told reporters in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the ruling CPM-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF have called on the BJP-led Union government to declare the landslide disaster a national disaster and provide the necessary assistance for the survivors’ relief and rehabilitation.

The state recently saw a political uproar following the Centre’s letter to the state government, which stated that under the current guidelines of the SDRF and NDRF, there is no provision to classify any calamity as a 'national disaster'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The landslide, which occurred on July 30, devastated large areas of three villages—Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai—as well as parts of Attamala in Wayanad. According to government reports, the disaster claimed 231 lives, with 47 people still missing.