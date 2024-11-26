Teenager dies of fever in Alappuzha, autopsy reveals she was pregnant
Alappuzha: A 17-year-old girl from Pathanamthitta died of fever in Alappuzha on Tuesday. During the autopsy, it was discovered that she was five months pregnant. It is suspected that she had taken an excessive amount of medication.
The police have filed a case of unnatural death. She passed away while receiving treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha.