Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday appointed Dr Ciza Thomas and Dr K Sivaprasad as the new vice chancellors to A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology, respectively, until further notice.

Sivaprasad is a Professor at the Department of Ship Technology, of the Cochin University of Science and Technology . "He shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, with immediate effect, until further orders," Khan said in his order

Ciza Thomas is a retired Senior Joint Director of the Directorate of Technical Education. She is now appointed as the VC of the Kerala University of the Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

The CPM-led LDF government in Kerala and Governor Khan have been at loggerheads for some time over various issues, including the appointment of vice chancellors and faculty recruitments in various universities across the state, including Ciza Thomas.