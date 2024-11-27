Thrissur: Noted Malayalam poet and critic K Satchidanandan announced his decision to resign from the Kerala Sahitya Akademi president post. Taking to Facebook, he wrote that he was quitting all organisations, including Kerala Sahithya Akademi, Ayyappa Panicker Foundation, Attoor Ravi Varma Foundation and Desheeya Manavika Vedi.

“I have very little time on earth. Have already been given the warning. Need to spend more time on the laptop. Leaving all organisations with which I have been associated as an organizer: Ayyappa Paniker Foundation, Attoor Ravi Varma Foundation, Sahitya Akademi, Desheeya Manavikavedi...and all editing works entrusted to me by publishing houses in English and Malayalam,” wrote Satchidanandan.

A few weeks ago, Satchidanandan declared that he was ending his public life owing to health issues. He is suffering from transient global amnesia.

In his Facebook post, he revealed that his neurologist has advised him to avoid travel and speeches due to several episodes of seizures. He added that he would spend more time on writing after ending his public life.

“After three cluster seizures in seven years, two in the last six months, my life is no more the same: not unexpected at this age. No more speeches, minimum travels: both against my nature, or may be, my second nature. Tied to my writing table, I may do more of writing. Working on a play now; another on my mind. Some essays and poems too, and I expect occasional short stories. I speak more to my laptop than people around. Alphabets are the best companions human beings have ever invented. And what we create out of them,” wrote the poet.

Satchidanandan is considered one of the pioneers of modern poetry in Malayalam. He was named the president of Kerala Sahitya Akademi in February 2022. While announcing his decision to end public life, Satchidanandan said that he would continue to serve as president of the Akademi till the completion of his term. But a few weeks after this announcement, he declared that he would vacate all positions.