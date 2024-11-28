Cochin: Eva, a one-year-old mixed-breed cat, made history as the first pet imported through Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) under its newly acquired Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) certification. Arriving from Doha aboard Air India flight AI 954, Eva landed safely at 10:17 am on Thursday.

The beloved pet of Mr K A Ramachandran, a resident of Chelakkara, Thrissur, Eva’s journey was handled seamlessly by CIAL’s team, ensuring a smooth and stress-free process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his satisfaction, Mr Ramachandran said, “The airport provided excellent service. Customs and immigration were cleared without any hassle, and the coordination was impeccable. I’m truly grateful for the care taken in bringing my pet home.”

CIAL, the only airport in Kerala authorised to handle pet import-export services, introduced its ‘Pet Export’ facility in July. With AQCS approval from the Central Animal Husbandry Department, the airport now offers dedicated facilities, including a pet station, veterinary services, and a quarantine centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport is set to welcome another pet, a dog from Belgium, scheduled to arrive on Saturday, November 30.

Passengers planning to import or export pets are encouraged to coordinate with airlines or cargo handling agencies in advance. Further details can be found on the AQCS website at https://aqcsindia.gov.in