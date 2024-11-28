Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi is scouting for an official residence in the district modelled on what she had set up for her mother, Sonia Gandhi, in Rae Bareli. During his stint as Wayanad MP, her brother Rahul Gandhi had often been scoffed at and called a 'tourist' by political opponents. Priyanka wants to do away with such tags and is keen to ensure her presence in the constituency.

Efforts are on to finalise the place before her maiden visit as the MP to the constituency, scheduled for November 30 and December 1. Sources said her team is actively searching for a house in Wayanad district, preferably at Kalpetta, the district headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, when Sonia Gandhi represented Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka had been in charge of setting up and coordinating the office cum residence of her mother. The preference is for a farmhouse or an estate bungalow. It should accommodate a camping space for the security personnel, employees’ quarters, conference hall and visitors’ room.

"Soon after her victory in the byelection, Congress leadership had expressed the demand for an official residence, which she also agreed. She will be available here so people can come up with their grievances," said Wayanad District Congress Committee president ND Appachan.

Priyanka is expected to reveal the details of her stay in the constituency soon.