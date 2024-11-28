Sabarimala: Three individuals who came for the Sabarimala pilgrimage collapsed and died due to heart attacks. The deceased are Velpuri Venkayya (65) from Upparapalam, Ponnur, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh; C P Kumar (44) from Dairy Quarters, Hosur Main, Bengaluru South; and Neelam Chandrasekhar (55) from Padmasalai Veedhi, Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

All three individuals passed away while trekking to the Lord Ayyappa shrine from Pampa. Velpuri Venkayya experienced chest pain at Neelimala on Wednesday at 8:47 pm and was rushed to the Pampa hospital, where he was declared dead.

C P Kumar showed discomfort at Appachimedu at 3:23 am on Thursday. Despite being rushed to the Appachimedu Cardiology Center, he was declared dead.

Neelam Chandrasekhar collapsed on Thursday at 11:15 am at the shed Number 1 in Pampa due to uneasiness. He was immediately taken to the Pampa Government Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.