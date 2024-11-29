Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth Rs 1.56 crore from Malayalam actor Dhanya Mary Varghese and her family in connection with a flat scam case. The confiscated assets include properties located in Pattom and Peroorkada.

"ED, Kochi has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.56 crore in the forms of 12 parcels of land as well as one residential flat located at Pattom and Karakulam, Trivandrum, belonging to M/s Samson and Sons Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd., Trivandrum and others on 26/11/2024 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002," ED posted on X.

Legal proceedings were ongoing against the actress, her husband John Jacob, who is the director of Thiruvanathapuram-based Samson and Sons Builders Company, and John's brother Samuel, following allegations of swindling around Rs 100 crore from several individuals by promising to construct flats.

Jacob Samson, the company's chairman and the prime accused in the case, was arrested in 2016 in connection with the scam. The case pertains to complaints that the company defrauded people of Rs 100 crore by promising to complete 500 flats and 20 villas across various city projects within two years, starting in 2011.

Additionally, the builder allegedly misappropriated Rs 30 crore by offering high-interest returns. The promised projects included Sharon Hills, Orchid Valley, Sanctuary, Pearl Crest, Selene Apartment, Nova Castle, Maryland, Greencourt Yard, and Angel Wood.